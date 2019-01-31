202
Two new entrants to D.C.’s most valuable properties list. And Nats Park: The District still owes $285M for it, plus interest.

It pays to land a major headquarters: Not only for the landlord, but for the District, too.

D.C.’s newly released fiscal year 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report adds two new entrants to the District’s top real estate taxpayer list.

Midtown Center, owned by Carr Properties’ affiliate 1100 15th Street LLC, comes in at No. 8. The new home of Fannie Mae has an assessed value of $470.28 million, which, at current tax rates, would put the Carr affiliate’s tax bill upward of $9 million. And that’s only for 2018. The property’s 2019 assessed value is significantly higher, per D.C. tax records, at $533.24 million.

At No. 10 on the principal property taxpayer list is the second new entrant — George Washington University. GW is among the District’s leading property owners, and while its educational buildings are not taxed, its commercial properties are. The university’s taxable property is assessed at $428.7 million, according to the CAFR, which would mean a roughly $8 million…

