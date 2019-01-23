Two Greater Washington companies make Fortune’s most-admired list

Only two Greater Washington companies landed on Fortune Magazine’s annual ranking of most-admired companies. Well, three, if you count Amazon.com Inc., but now we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) and Nestle…

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) and Nestle SA are ranked No. 23 and No. 47, respectively, on Fortune’s top 50. They’re No. 1 in their respective industries of hotels, casinos and resorts, and food. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which will begin filling office space in Arlington this year as part of its HQ2 project, came in at its previously held No. 2 spot, only topped once again by Apple Inc. Fortune says this might change next year due to Apple’s recent drop in iPhone sales.

Bethesda-based Marriott climbed one spot from No. 24, despite suffering a data breach that potentially compromised the data of 327 million guests in the Starwood reservation system. Marriott determined Nov. 19 an “unauthorized party” copied and encrypted information from its Starwood database on or before Sept.…