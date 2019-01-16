TJX Cos. REALLY likes this Northern Virginia shopping center

Locals to the Potomac Run Plaza shopping center in Sterling started noticing something last summer, before any of the stores opened. Suddenly, there was a HomeGoods and a HomeSense — two furniture and housewares-focused brands from…

Locals to the Potomac Run Plaza shopping center in Sterling started noticing something last summer, before any of the stores opened. Suddenly, there was a HomeGoods and a HomeSense — two furniture and housewares-focused brands from the parent company of T.J. Maxx, under construction almost next door to each other.

As it turns out, those openings, which happened simultaneously on Sept. 27, weren’t all the TJX Cos. (NYSE: TJX) had in store for the shopping center at Cascades Parkway and state Route 7. A third brand from the retail giant, Sierra Trading Post, is currently under construction there.

Sierra Trading Post, which offers outdoors clothing and gear under the same bargain model as other TJX brands, is expected to open in the coming months in a 15,956-square-foot space that was previously home to outdoor furniture and patio store Offenbachers.

It will be the first location of Sierra Trading Post in the D.C. area, and one of only a handful on the East Coast — the closest…