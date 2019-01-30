This TEDCO group wants to make Maryland ‘the gateway’ for stem cell companies

A Maryland Technology Development Corp. group focused on stem cell research is doubling down on its mission to attract global companies to the state. TEDCO’s Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund, created by 2006 legislation to…

A Maryland Technology Development Corp. group focused on stem cell research is doubling down on its mission to attract global companies to the state.

TEDCO’s Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund, created by 2006 legislation to promote and fund cures for disease, has revamped its website to feature news about the local market and issues confronting the industry. The result is a rotating collection of articles from academia, trade publications and mainstream media outlets — all targeted to the international stem cell community.

TEDCO worked with Laurel-based strategic communications firm LMD Agency on the redesign.

It’s the next step in a long-term initiative to broaden its scope and reach “both a larger audience within Maryland, but also globally, as we’re attracting more and more companies from all over the world to come to the U.S. and use Maryland as the gateway,” said Dan Gincel, executive director of MSCRF and vice president of university partnerships for TEDCO.

