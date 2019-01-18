202
Home » Latest News » This San Francisco startup…

This San Francisco startup wants to change your D.C. checkup

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 18, 2019 2:57 pm 01/18/2019 02:57pm
Share

A machine scans your body. A device sequences your DNA. Information populates the screen in front of you. 

At San Francisco-based Forward, it’s just a typical doctor’s visit — and it’s coming to D.C.

The technology-focused concierge medicine startup will open a practice this spring in a 3,548-square-foot retail space on the southeast corner of 9th and Eye streets NW, across from CityCenterDC.

Forward is the brainchild of Adrian Aoun, former special projects director at Google who, after his brother suffered a heart attack, left that gig to build the health care startup. He wants to create a system “that’s built to be preventative, not reactive; one that’s trying to listen to those clues instead of waiting for the catastrophes to happen,” Aoun said. “We quickly realized that we have no choice but to rethink and rebuild every single part of it from scratch, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Forward blends innovative tech with the concierge model of enhanced…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500