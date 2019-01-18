This San Francisco startup wants to change your D.C. checkup

A machine scans your body. A device sequences your DNA. Information populates the screen in front of you. At San Francisco-based Forward, it’s just a typical doctor’s visit — and it’s coming to D.C. The…

The technology-focused concierge medicine startup will open a practice this spring in a 3,548-square-foot retail space on the southeast corner of 9th and Eye streets NW, across from CityCenterDC.

Forward is the brainchild of Adrian Aoun, former special projects director at Google who, after his brother suffered a heart attack, left that gig to build the health care startup. He wants to create a system “that’s built to be preventative, not reactive; one that’s trying to listen to those clues instead of waiting for the catastrophes to happen,” Aoun said. “We quickly realized that we have no choice but to rethink and rebuild every single part of it from scratch, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Forward blends innovative tech with the concierge model of enhanced…