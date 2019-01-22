This couple started their own biz after the 2013 shutdown. Here’s how they’re doing.

During the last federal shutdown in 2013, Roy and Halie Edwards were working for the federal government, enduring the uncertainty of the shutdown for 17 long and agonizing days. They decided then that they never…

During the last federal shutdown in 2013, Roy and Halie Edwards were working for the federal government, enduring the uncertainty of the shutdown for 17 long and agonizing days.

They decided then that they never wanted to face that feeling again, so they made plans to start their own company, Capitol Presence, which provides integrated workspaces that allow people to work remotely from anywhere.

In a rude twist of fate, the current shutdown, now 31 days old, is affecting the couple’s McLean-based company, which scored its first federal contract in August with the Administrative Office of the United States Courts. The contract runs out of money on Jan. 25. The couple has had to make cuts to their salaries and shift some of their 11 full-time employees to part time. They’ve used some of that money to hire a consultant that will help them bring in commercial clients.

“Now that we’re on the other side, there’s a lot less to fear because we can create our own options,” Roy, the chief operating…