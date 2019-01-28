These local business leaders want to put end to government gridlock

Robert Giaimo, the CEO of Silver Diner Inc., has over the years grown increasingly frustrated with political gridlock in Washington. The record 35-day partial government shutdown that furloughed 800,000 federal workers (and just ended —…

The record 35-day partial government shutdown that furloughed 800,000 federal workers (and just ended — at least for three weeks) has been one of the biggest pieces of that frustration.

It was the impetus for Giaimo and his friend Tod Sedgwick, who happen to be registered in opposing political parties, to bring together a group of Greater Washington business leaders called “Democracy Group” to combat what they see as the primary cause of the gridlock: congressional gerrymandering.

Gerrymandering is the process of drawing congressional districts in favor a political party. Since redistricting is handled by most state legislatures, parties in the majority can carve out districts in a manner that makes races much less competitive.

Giaimo and Sedgwick believe gerrymandering incentivizes more extreme candidates from both parties to field primary challenges…