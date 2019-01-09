The wait for a movie theater at The Yards goes on. Showplace Icon is out.

Showplace Icon is out at The Yards. The upscale movie theater operator that had signed on for a new building in Capitol Riverfront nearly six years ago is no longer a part of the project,…

The upscale movie theater operator that had signed on for a new building in Capitol Riverfront nearly six years ago is no longer a part of the project, Brookfield Properties confirmed Wednesday. Brookfield completed its $11.4 billion acquisition of Forest City, The Yards developer, in December.

“While we were unable to align our timing with that of Showplace Icon, our plans to bring a theater to The Yards’ next phase remain in place,” Andrew Brent, Brookfield spokesman, said in a statement. “We are excited to build upon the success of The Yards as we continue to bring new neighborhood and cultural attractions to the waterfront.”

The development of the theater parcel has been extended twice, with a third extension in the offing, according to a recent filing by Forest City with the D.C. Zoning Commission. The complex negotiations between D.C. Water, Forest City and various D.C. government agencies, all related to existing D.C. Water infrastructure…