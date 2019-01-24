The shutdown’s impact on small contractors is bad and getting worse

More than 41,000 U.S. small businesses that service contracts for the nine federal government agencies currently shuttered are at risk of losing $2.3 billion worth of work thanks to the now 34-day partial government shutdown.…

That’s yet another quantification of the shutdown’s economic impact, this one shared Thursday by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Arlington-based Professional Services Council, an association of government contractors. The organizations, along with 645 business groups across the country, renewed calls for an end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

“The pain being inflicted on American families and businesses is significant and in many cases long-lasting,” said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer at the D.C.-based U.S. Chamber, on a conference call with reporters. “This pain is being felt throughout the United States.”

The U.S. Chamber, using data compiled by Bloomberg Government, tallied the number of small…