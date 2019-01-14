The shutdown response: What’s being done to help furloughed feds

Below is a roundup of local business and community activities geared to help federal workers furloughed in what’s become the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Want to share another example? Email us at vsinha@bizjournals.com.…

Below is a roundup of local business and community activities geared to help federal workers furloughed in what’s become the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Want to share another example? Email us at vsinha@bizjournals.com.

Federal workers now have the option of spending their furlough in a classroom. George Mason University’s School of Business said it plans to hold career skills workshops at its Arlington Campus on Jan. 18, Jan. 22 and Jan. 31, all free to furloughed workers and government contractor employees affected by the shutdown.

Those not willing to take up a classroom chair can also take free online continuing education courses. The workshops — set to take place in Founders Hall at 331 N. Fairfax Drive in Arlington — include one-on-one resume assistance and job search skills training with attendees, as well as lunch and networking.

Interested workers can register here or get more information by e-mailing GoGovCom@gmu.edu.

Even as the shutdown drags…