The shutdown: Local businesses share their stories

With so much of Greater Washington’s economy tied to the federal government — roughly a third, though that percentage has fallen since the Great Recession — you can’t go to a cocktail party or networking event without talking to someone whose company is feeling the effects of the partial shutdown. Our reporters interviewed six of those companies below.

Real estate escapes the pain, at least so far

Given the strength of this region’s housing market, it will likely take more than the current shutdown to dent it.

The shutdown’s impact on residential real estate market activity in Greater Washington is “relatively negligible at this point,” said Dontae Carroll, chief operating officer of Keller Williams Capital…