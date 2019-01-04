The Salt Line is coming to Virginia

The Salt Line, chef Kyle Bailey’s popular seafood eatery and bar that popped up next to Nationals Park in 2017, will open a second location next year in Ballston. The Long Shot Hospitality venture will…

The Salt Line, chef Kyle Bailey’s popular seafood eatery and bar that popped up next to Nationals Park in 2017, will open a second location next year in Ballston.

The Long Shot Hospitality venture will be an anchor tenant of the final phase of The Shooshan Co. and Brandywine Realty Trust’s Liberty Center development at 4040 Wilson Blvd. The new Salt Line location will be about the same size as its Navy Yard counterpart, with room for 100 inside and another 100 outside in good weather.

Long Shop principal Gavin Coleman said in a statement the group plans to activate an open-air plaza in the development into something similar to its riverside location. Grizform Design Architects and The General Design Co. are again partnering on the design.

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman is an investor and part owner of the Salt Line in Navy Yard, located in the Dock 79 building.

David von Storch’s Vida Fitness has already signed on for two floors at 4040 Wilson. The…