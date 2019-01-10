The region shattered venture capital records in 2018. Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly.

Falafel and rice bowl juggernaut Cava Group led Greater Washington to its biggest annual venture capital haul ever, raking in just north of $2 billion in 2018, according to data released Thursday as part of…

Falafel and rice bowl juggernaut Cava Group led Greater Washington to its biggest annual venture capital haul ever, raking in just north of $2 billion in 2018, according to data released Thursday as part of the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor.

The massive year tops an already huge $1.5 billion in 2017 and is the most funding for the D.C. region in a single year since PitchBook began tracking data in 2002. Cava led the way by far, assembling about $283.68 million in the fourth quarter as it consumed Zoe’s Kitchen Inc. in a previously announced deal. The District food chain was followed by Beltsville biotech Nextcure with $93 million in fresh funding and Bethesda health care company Aledade.

The eye-popping numbers reflect the national landscape, where the total venture capital raised was about $130.9 billion, the first time it crossed the $100 billion mark and the most money of any year PitchBook has recorded, including the height of the dot-com boom in 2000.

The good: The huge funding…