The numbers are coming in on how much the shutdown will cost the regional, national economies

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 28, 2019 12:56 pm 01/28/2019 12:56pm
The Congressional Budget Office estimates the 35-day government shutdown will result in a $3 billion hit to projected gross domestic product this year.

The nonpartisan CBO put out a report Monday that will be one of many postmortems to come in the ensuing days as economists, analysts and policymakers take stock of the record-long shutdown over $5.7 billion in border security funding. President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats agreed to a three-week funding deal Jan. 25 (one without money for a wall along the border) that reopens agencies that had been shuttered.

The five-week shutdown will end up costing the economy about $11 billion, the CBO estimates — a $3 billion hit to GDP in the fourth quarter of 2018 and another $8 billion in this year’s first quarter — but $8 billion of that will be made up as back pay goes to furloughed workers and the economy picks up steam in subsequent quarters.

“Underlying those effects on the overall economy are much more significant effects…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

