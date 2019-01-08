The mystery of Compass Coffee’s disintegrating cups, solved

The last time coffee started dripping down Sara Gilgore’s hand after she left Compass Coffee in Rosslyn, it was so absurd it was laughable. It was the fourth time it happened. Things began to go…

The last time coffee started dripping down Sara Gilgore’s hand after she left Compass Coffee in Rosslyn, it was so absurd it was laughable.

It was the fourth time it happened.

Things began to go awry for Gilgore, the Washington Business Journal’s innovation and health care reporter, soon after Compass Coffee opened in Rosslyn in August. After she, another colleague and I picked up our afternoon pick-me-ups, Gilgore noticed coffee leaking from the cup’s seam, which appeared to be deteriorating. She returned for a new cup.

The next time it happened, a Compass staffer gave a knowing look and immediately replaced her small cup with a medium-sized one and apologized profusely, citing a bad batch the company had received.

Gilgore is not alone. A quick Twitter search reveals others who have experienced the faulty cups.

The last time it happened, on Jan. 2, Gilgore confronted the Compass staffer behind the counter about why the defective cups are still in use.

The employee looked…