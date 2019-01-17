The merged Marriott, Starwood, Ritz-Carlton rewards program has a name

Last August, Marriott International launched a rewards program with unified benefits for its three major brands — Marriott, Starwood and Ritz-Carlton. That program now has a name: Marriott Bonvoy. As of Feb. 13, Bethesda-based Marriott…

Last August, Marriott International launched a rewards program with unified benefits for its three major brands — Marriott, Starwood and Ritz-Carlton. That program now has a name: Marriott Bonvoy.

As of Feb. 13, Bethesda-based Marriott announced, the 120 million Marriott Rewards, Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest members will be rolled into Marriott Bonvoy. The Marriott Rewards app will automatically update to become Marriott Bonvoy on that day, while Marriott Rewards Moments and SPG Moments will become Marriott Bonvoy Moments, providing members roughly 120,000 experiences in 1,000 destinations to purchase or get by redeeming points.

A global media campaign will follow later in February.

“Marriott Bonvoy is a travel program designed to bring to life our extraordinary portfolio of global brands in 129 countries and territories, while also providing endless inspiration for members to keep traveling the pursuing their passions,” Stephanie Linnartz, Marriott’s global…