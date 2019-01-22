The latest on the shutdown: A deal rejected, contractors in pain and a GoFundMe

The partial federal government shutdown has now entered its 31st day, with roughly 800,000 employees out of work, or working without pay. Federal employees have already missed one paycheck. Pay date No. 2 is coming…

Here’s what you need to know.

President Donald Trump put a deal on the table Saturday to reopen the government, offering three years of temporary protections for Dreamers in exchange for $5.7 billion for the border wall. The deal, which Trump deemed a “common-sense compromise,” was immediately declared dead on arrival, rejected by Democrats and even ridiculed by those on the far right who declared it amnesty. Democrats want the government reopened first, and then they say they’ll talk border security.

GoFundMe has partnered with Deepak Chopra to create the Government Shutdown Direct Relief Fund. The money raised will support a host of nonprofits, including José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and his #ChefsforFeds effort, and the National Diaper Bank Network. The…