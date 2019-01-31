The future of the D.C.-area economy in 8 charts

The good news in 2018 was that it was the best year in a decade for economic growth, according to local economist Stephen Fuller. But the bad news is that job growth has peaked and will…

The good news in 2018 was that it was the best year in a decade for economic growth, according to local economist Stephen Fuller. But the bad news is that job growth has peaked and will likely slow down as the current business cycle ages, Fuller added, while the region will continue to outperform the national average for the next few years.

“The expectation for the economy is not overpowering,” said Fuller, head of the Stephen S. Fuller Institute at George Mason University, stressing that the Congressional budget cuts passed in late 2017 boosted the economy in 2018. “But we will outperform the national economy — that’s comforting a bit.”

His assessment was part of the 27th Annual Economic Conference in partnership with United Bank, George Mason University and the Washington Business Journal held Thursday at the the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner. Hundreds of people attended in frigid temperatures to hear from Fuller, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Deloitte Managing Principal Tamika…