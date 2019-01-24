The FDIC just approved the region’s first new bank in more than a decade

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has approved Moxy Bank’s application to be Greater Washington’s first new bank in more than 10 years. The approval comes as more businesspeople seek to capitalize on a lucrative local…

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has approved Moxy Bank’s application to be Greater Washington’s first new bank in more than 10 years.

The approval comes as more businesspeople seek to capitalize on a lucrative local banking market swept by consolidation in recent years, including the acquisitions of WashingtonFirst Bank, Cardinal Bank, Access National Bank, that has left gaps others hope to fill.

The FDIC approval is subject to a number of standard terms and conditions, including that at least $25 million in capital be raised — a funding effort that was already underway when I spoke with Moxy CEO Casey Mauldin in July.

Moxy, which bills itself as a next-generation, technology-focused institution that will cater to people of all incomes, plans to open an 1,800-square-foot branch near the Potomac Metro station at 1301 Pennsylvania Ave. SE and will allow customers to use their mobile devices to video chat directly with tellers.

The approval is part of a rigorous process in which…