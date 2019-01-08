The fallout: Here are the latest effects of the shutdown

The partial government shutdown hasn’t entirely derailed companies behind the country’s beef and poultry, because Department of Agriculture inspectors are continuing to work through the shutdown even if they’re not getting paid, according to Mitch…

The partial government shutdown hasn’t entirely derailed companies behind the country’s beef and poultry, because Department of Agriculture inspectors are continuing to work through the shutdown even if they’re not getting paid, according to Mitch Berliner, co-founder of Landover-based meat snack manufacturer MeatCrafters.

His business, which operates out of an 8,000-square-foot plant at 3900 Ironwood Place in Prince George’s County — one of, if not the only USDA-licensed facility in the D.C. area — works with an inspector based in its plant.

But the federal employees responsible for approving labels are not currently working. And that means no new products can be approved until the shutdown ends.

“That has come to a screeching halt,” Berliner said. “And what’s going to be bad for everybody putting in for a new product, when this thing is over … there’s going to be a backlog.”

MeatCrafters has a concept for a new product the company had been planning to advance.…