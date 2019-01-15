202.5
Home » Latest News » The deal is done.…

The deal is done. Engility is now a subsidiary of SAIC.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 15, 2019 7:54 am 01/15/2019 07:54am
Share

Engility Holdings Inc. is now a subsidiary.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) on Monday closed its $2.5 billion all-stock acquisition of Engility, one business day after shareholders in both companies overwhelmingly approved the deal. Engility is now SAIC, per its website, which promises “Faster innovation. Better performance. More capabilities.”

“We are now a bigger, stronger company executing our long-term strategic plan, dedicated to exceeding customer expectations and driving shareholder value,” SAIC CEO Tony Moraco said in a statement.

Specifically, Engility is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Reston-based SAIC. The combined company — now with an mix of enterprise IT, logistics, space and intelligence contracts — is the second largest government technology integrator in the market, behind Leidos (NYSE: LDOS).

As the WBJ’s Rob Terry reported Friday, SAIC CEO Tony Moraco, its COO Nazzic Keene and Engility CEO Lynn Dugle recently traveled to Wall Street to…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500