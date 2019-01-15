The deal is done. Engility is now a subsidiary of SAIC.

Engility Holdings Inc. is now a subsidiary. Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) on Monday closed its $2.5 billion all-stock acquisition of Engility, one business day after shareholders in both companies overwhelmingly approved the deal.…

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) on Monday closed its $2.5 billion all-stock acquisition of Engility, one business day after shareholders in both companies overwhelmingly approved the deal. Engility is now SAIC, per its website, which promises “Faster innovation. Better performance. More capabilities.”

“We are now a bigger, stronger company executing our long-term strategic plan, dedicated to exceeding customer expectations and driving shareholder value,” SAIC CEO Tony Moraco said in a statement.

Specifically, Engility is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Reston-based SAIC. The combined company — now with an mix of enterprise IT, logistics, space and intelligence contracts — is the second largest government technology integrator in the market, behind Leidos (NYSE: LDOS).

