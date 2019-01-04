When the government shut down in 2013, Pork Barrel Barbecue was one of the first to put out on Twitter that it was giving away free food to affected workers — and boy did they. The…

When the government shut down in 2013, Pork Barrel Barbecue was one of the first to put out on Twitter that it was giving away free food to affected workers — and boy did they.

The day after the tweet, the Alexandria restaurant more than tripled its production of pulled pork. It ultimately gave out more than 1,300 sandwiches gratis during the 16-day shutdown.

Not so much this government shutdown, the third of this year and now two weeks old. The restaurant gave away about 20 sandwiches at Pork Barrel in Del Ray on Jan. 2, the first day of the deal. It’s also giving away food at its other restaurants, Sweet Fire Donna’s and Tacos & Tequila.

“This time around, we’ve been through this a couple of times, and a lot of other people are doing specials,” said Mike Anderson, who owns Pork Barrel with Bill Blackburn. “It doesn’t have quite the effect.”

He’s right. By our count, at least 34 establishments are advertising specials that offer items for free or discounts, mostly…