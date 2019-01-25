Supreme Core Cider just raised more than $1M. Here’s how it will spend it.

Supreme Core Cider opened in May and doubled its capacity in October. Now the craft cider company near Ivy City is getting ready to double that again. The second expansion comes after Supreme Core raised…

Supreme Core Cider opened in May and doubled its capacity in October. Now the craft cider company near Ivy City is getting ready to double that again.

The second expansion comes after Supreme Core raised $1.22 million from 29 investors, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The total offering was $1.41 million, leaving about $190,000 left to be sold, according to the filing.

Supreme Core Cider grew so quickly after it opened in 2018 that “we were kind of operating at full capacity within the first six months,” said Will Sullivan, who owns the cider company with Kyle Crosby. They actually capped wholesale accounts — something a new business doesn’t usually want to do.

The cidery is already starting to reach capacity since doubling to 3,000 gallons per month in October, Sullivan said. The expansion — slated for this spring or summer — will nearly double the production capacity again.

The funding will also go toward growing the Supreme…