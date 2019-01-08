202.5
Sun Country adding nonstop service between Minneapolis and Dulles

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 8, 2019 12:02 pm 01/08/2019 12:02pm
Sun Country Airlines on Tuesday announced its largest route expansion in the company’s history, with the addition of 19 seasonal nonstop routes and seven airports.

The expansion includes eight new nonstop routes from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), with services starting in April. That includes new routes from MSP to Dulles International Airport; Providence, R.I.; Newark. N.J.; Chicago’s O’Hare airport; Philadelphia, St. Louis, Sacramento and San Antonio, cities that weren’t previously serviced by the Eagan, Minnesota-based airline.

“Sun Country has the second-largest presence among air carriers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International, and these routes demonstrate our hometown airline’s commitment to growing its business here in Minnesota,” Metropolitan Airports Commission CEO Brian Ryks said in a statement.

The airline also added routes to its network from outside of Minneapolis, including three from Nashville, two from Dallas-Fort Worth, two from Portland, three…

