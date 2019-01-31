202
Startup of the Week: Meet LunchSkins

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 31, 2019 3:06 pm 01/31/2019 03:06pm
LunchSkins is hardly the new kid on the block.

The company’s single product — a reusable and recyclable lunch bag — has been selling for eight years in specialty channels. But now it’s returning to familiar startup territory following the launch of a new product.

What is LunchSkins, exactly? A sustainable alternative to disposable plastic bags. The original product, a dishwasher-safe sandwich bag, is made of fabric and intended to be reused. That’s been selling in gift and specialty store channels for more than eight years. But last year, the company dove headfirst into the grocery channel with a different product: a recyclable and sealable paper bag. That, said founder Kirsten Quigley, was new turf for the company. “We listened to our customers and knew we needed to develop something that was affordable and easy for families to use every day and dispose of sustainably.”

Who’s behind it? Quigley founded Bethesda-based 3greenmoms LLC, the company behind LunchSkins, in…

