SocialCode finds new D.C. home

Marketing technology firm SocialCode inked a deal for new space at Metropolitan Square as the building’s landlord seeks to battle back from a pair of big law firm losses. The company, launched about eight years…

Marketing technology firm SocialCode inked a deal for new space at Metropolitan Square as the building’s landlord seeks to battle back from a pair of big law firm losses.

The company, launched about eight years ago by The Washington Post Co. and now owned by Graham Holdings Co. (NYSE: GHC), leased about 15,000 square feet at 655 15th St. NW a few blocks from the White House. Social Code is relocating from 1133 15th St. NW.

The landlord, Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP), has inked about 151,600 square feet in new deals in the roughly 670,000-square-foot building, according to Newmark Knight Frank, which was retained to market the building.

Terms were not disclosed. The building’s average rental rate is about $65 per square foot, according to Boston Properties’ most recent earnings supplement.

The Boston real estate investment trust kicked off a roughly $60 million renovation just over a year ago to fill space vacated Miller & Chevalier Chartered and more space to be shed soon by Kirkland…