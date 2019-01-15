Sick of costly printing? Fairfax goes paperless with online building plan submission process.

Sick of lugging around rolls of printed documents for your new Fairfax County commercial project? You can submit building plans online to Fairfax County, from the comfort of your home or office. The county’s Land…

Sick of lugging around rolls of printed documents for your new Fairfax County commercial project?

You can submit building plans online to Fairfax County, from the comfort of your home or office.

The county’s Land Development Services department, following a two-year pilot program, launched ePlans, an online system developed by Arizona-based Avolve that allows developers, architects, engineers and landowners to digitally submit plans for new commercial buildings as well as interior alterations of existing commercial structures.

The program is part of a larger effort by Fairfax County to streamline a complicated, time-consuming process and do away with the costly practice of printing documents that can easily be misplaced or lost.

The ePlans software also is expected to make the plan submission process easier for local developers and builders, who can already submit plans online for rezoning applications, final development plans and site plan amendments to the county’s Planning and…