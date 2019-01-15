Shutdown squeezes funding, increases need for D.C.-area nonprofits

With no obvious end to the government shutdown in sight, some furloughed federal employees are left relying on Greater Washington’s nonprofits to keep adrift. And as the shutdown stretches into its fourth week, those nonprofits…

With no obvious end to the government shutdown in sight, some furloughed federal employees are left relying on Greater Washington’s nonprofits to keep adrift.

And as the shutdown stretches into its fourth week, those nonprofits are relying more on donations — in some cases, smaller pots — to help cover the strain of assisting more people than usual. For many, the uptick in requests for assistance came on Friday after federal workers missed their first paychecks as a result of the shutdown.

While most nonprofits are currently equipped to handle the influx, another missed payday at the end of this month would exacerbate the problem, said Tonia Wellons, vice president of the Greater Washington Community Foundation, an organization that offers support to nonprofits.

“By the time the second pay periods comes around, that’s the pay that is usually set aside for mortgage, rent and car payments,” she said. “That’s when things will get a lot more hairy.”

One thing that’s helped bridge…