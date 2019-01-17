202
Shutdown is costing Metro both riders and big money. Paul Wiedefeld has quantified the problem.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 17, 2019 11:08 pm 01/17/2019 11:08pm
Metro is bleeding money as the longest federal government shutdown in history rolls on, $400,000 on the average weekday and it will only get worse, the transit agency told Virginia and Maryland’s U.S. Senate delegation Thursday.

Ridership was stabilizing after a years-long freefall, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General Manager Paul Wiedefeld wrote in his letter to Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia and Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. Warner tweeted the letter late Thursday afternoon.

The partial shutdown is reversing that positive trend, causing a 16 percent loss in average weekday Metrorail ridership and an 8 percent loss in average Metrobus ridership, Wiedefeld wrote. The decline is costing Metro $400,000 per weekday in fare and parking revenue.

If the shutdown continues to Jan. 21, “many affected agencies will be unable to distribute February SmartBenefits to participating federal employees,” Wiedefeld said. “We are concerned that…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

