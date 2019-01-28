Shop Made in D.C. opening second location

Shop Made in D.C. is expanding into a new quadrant. The store, which opened in Northwest’s Dupont Circle in October 2017, will open a second location, this one at The Wharf in Southwest D.C. The…

The store, which opened in Northwest’s Dupont Circle in October 2017, will open a second location, this one at The Wharf in Southwest D.C.

The retailer, which sells goods made by businesses based in the District, has leased 1,400 square feet at Maine Avenue NW and District Square. It’s part of the space that was formerly home to the Ligne Roset furniture store. Ligne Roset closed its Wharf store in October.

Shop Made in D.C., which comes from co-owners Stacey Price and Neighborhood Restaurant Group CEO Michael Babin, will join a small retail hub on District Square, which is also home to Politics and Prose bookstore, A Beautiful Closet and d/eleven clothing boutiques, Blink Optical, Blush skincare and others.

The new location will give Shop Made in D.C. the chance to test a purely retail format, said Price. In Dupont Circle, the venue combines both traditional retail with a casual food and beverage component that highlights…