She Loves … furloughed feds pursuing their art

It was on a lark that Holley Simmons, owner of forthcoming Petworth flower shop She Loves Me, posted on Instagram last week — week four of the partial government shutdown — that she could pay…

It was on a lark that Holley Simmons, owner of forthcoming Petworth flower shop She Loves Me, posted on Instagram last week — week four of the partial government shutdown — that she could pay furloughed feds for temporary work to help get her shop open.

She heard from so many friends and acquaintances, many of whom are work for the government in the arts and creative world, that she got to thinking: Why not offer them the opportunity to sell their work, rather than just one day of work?

And thus Back Pay, an art show and market day scheduled for February, was born. Simmons and her fellow founders at The Lemon Collective, an arts group and maker space, put out a call for artists and makers affected by the government shutdown. They plan to put on the event Feb. 22 and 23 at 810 Upshur St. NW — which is next door to Simmons’ flower shop and Lemon Collective’s new home. (She Loves Me is on the first floor and Lemon on the second.)

Within two days of announcing, 10 people had…