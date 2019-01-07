Serco appoints new chief growth officer

Serco Inc. has tapped a new chief growth officer as it builds out its corporate strategy and business development infrastructure. Craig Reed comes to Herndon-based Serco with 35 years of experience in federal contracting. That…

Serco Inc. has tapped a new chief growth officer as it builds out its corporate strategy and business development infrastructure.

Craig Reed comes to Herndon-based Serco with 35 years of experience in federal contracting. That includes stints at NT Concepts in Vienna as chief operating officer and a member of the board as well as business development roles with Engility Holdings Corp. (NYSE: EGL), DynCorp International, Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT). He was also the founder and president of Growth Strategy Leaders, a consulting firm.

At Serco, Reed will be responsible for strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions and business development operations, including pipeline development, capture-and-proposal management and market intelligence and analysis. He’ll report to Serco CEO Dave Dacquino.

Serco is the North American arm of the British Serco Group plc. The North American unit generated about $879 million of the parent company’s $3.8 billion…