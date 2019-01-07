202.5
Home » Latest News » Serco appoints new chief…

Serco appoints new chief growth officer

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 7, 2019 6:06 pm 01/07/2019 06:06pm
Share

Serco Inc. has tapped a new chief growth officer as it builds out its corporate strategy and business development infrastructure.

Craig Reed comes to Herndon-based Serco with 35 years of experience in federal contracting. That includes stints at NT Concepts in Vienna as chief operating officer and a member of the board as well as business development roles with Engility Holdings Corp. (NYSE: EGL), DynCorp International, Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT). He was also the founder and president of Growth Strategy Leaders, a consulting firm.

At Serco, Reed will be responsible for strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions and business development operations, including pipeline development, capture-and-proposal management and market intelligence and analysis. He’ll report to Serco CEO Dave Dacquino.

Serco is the North American arm of the British Serco Group plc. The North American unit generated about $879 million of the parent company’s $3.8 billion…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500