Senators push for back pay for contractors impacted by shutdown

Almost three dozen U.S. senators are pushing the Office of Management and Budget to ensure that low- and middle-income employees of federal contractors receive back pay for work missed during the government shutdown.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland as well as Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia and 32 of their Democratic colleagues in the upper chamber note that government contracts typically have provisions to modify the terms of an award, and those provisions should be used to make these employees whole.

“Contract workers and their families should not suffer the consequences of a shutdown that they did not cause,” the elected officials wrote in the letter to OMB Acting Director Russell Vought, released Thursday by Van Hollen. “Low-wage service contract workers perform jobs that are absolutely vital to the government, such as food service, security, and custodial work. Many of these workers live paycheck-to-paycheck, and cannot afford to pay their rent and other bills if the shutdown…