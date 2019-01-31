See inside Flower Child, the fast-casual restaurant taking D.C. by storm

Fast-casual restaurant Flower Child opens its first D.C. location Monday, complete with vegetable-forward menu and a hippie-chic aesthetic. The restaurant is part of a big growth spurt in the D.C. region for parent company Fox…

Fast-casual restaurant Flower Child opens its first D.C. location Monday, complete with vegetable-forward menu and a hippie-chic aesthetic.

The restaurant is part of a big growth spurt in the D.C. region for parent company Fox Restaurants, which has already opened or signed leases for four Flower Child locations and three of its North Italia full-service restaurants.

Flower Child’s opening at 2112 Pennsylvania Ave. NW will be followed by the opening of North Italia in the same building on Feb. 27. The full-service Italian restaurant is one of more than a dozen restaurant concepts from the Phoenix-based restaurant group.

Flower Child opened in Rockville in November, and subsequent locations are planned for Tysons and Bethesda. In all, Flower Child Director of Operations Monica Copeland believes the region can support at least six locations, if not more.

The 140-seat restaurant is technically fast-casual but uses what’s often called the cafe model, where customers order…