Say hello to A-Town’s replacement in Arlington

When Arlington’s A-Town Bar and Grill said it would close for good in early December, owner Mike Cordero told fans of the college-y watering hole to stay tuned for a new concept in the new year.

That concept will be Bronson, a beer hall and German restaurant from Cordero and partners Nick Cordero — Mike’s son — and Scott Parker. A-Town officially served its last drinks on New Year’s Eve and the owners are starting renovations this week.

Bronson will fill the 6,000-square-foot space with large communal tables, a 44-seat bar and games including foosball, cornhole, bocce and shuffleboard. The design comes from New York designer Yvette Irene.

The menu will feature casual German-American food and drinks will include craft beer (available in growlers) and specialty cocktails. The venue also plans to offer live music, including acoustic musicians and local bands.

The revamp was prompted by Cordero signing a new 20-year lease for the space. A-Town opened in 2012, replacing…