Run your government agency like a business? This new GMU research center wants to show you how.

The university’s new Center for Business Civic Engagement launched Monday within its Schar School of Policy and Government on the Arlington campus — which, separately, is expanding to help meet employment demand driven by Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) future Northern Virginia headquarters. The center will live on the sixth floor of the Schar building, at 3351 Fairfax Drive.

“I always wondered if there would be ways that we could encourage the public sector to use private sector models and matrix to get more performance, to ensure that we’re getting the most for every taxpayer dollar being invested, that we’re getting the most return,” said David Rehr, center director, a public policy professor and formerly senior associate dean of GMU’s Antonin Scalia Law School. The program aims to bring together business, politics, policy and economics.

