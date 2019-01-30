Revolution Growth bets on biometric startup

District venture firm Revolution Growth has invested an undisclosed amount in New York-based biometric identification company Clear alongside Baltimore-based asset manager T. Rowe Price Group. Clear uses a person’s stored fingerprint and iris data to…

District venture firm Revolution Growth has invested an undisclosed amount in New York-based biometric identification company Clear alongside Baltimore-based asset manager T. Rowe Price Group.

Clear uses a person’s stored fingerprint and iris data to help pass through security or validate identity at 40 airports and sports venues across the country, including Dulles International Airport, BWI/Marshall Airport and Reagan National Airport. The company, founded in 2010, has raised at least $35 million in funding so far from investors such as Delta Air Lines Inc. — not counting the latest investment, according to Crunchbase.

Revolution Growth co-founder and partner Ted Leonsis, who also is the controlling shareholder and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, said the firm believed in Clear’s vision and its ability to apply that technology to “several other use cases.” It’s worth noting that Monumental runs two venues, Capital One Arena near Gallery Place and the Entertainment and Sports…