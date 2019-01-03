202.5
Revolution-backed firm wins FDA clearance for concussion-detecting tech

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 3, 2019 7:08 am 01/03/2019 07:08am
Bethesda’s BrainScope Co. Inc. has landed a new federal clearance, validating its technology’s ability to detect and assess concussions.

BrainScope makes a portable medical device that can quickly assess a range of traumatic brain injuries. The company’s tech recently received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for use as a “multi-modal, multi-parameter assessment,” to determine the likelihood that someone has suffered a “concussion” or “mild traumatic brain injury,” and evaluate how severe the injury may be.

The announcement follows on a large clinical study the company launched last year, in which subjects between ages 13 and 25 who had sustained a head injury from a variety of causes were evaluated using its concussion-detecting technology.

“[This clearance] recognizes the unique capabilities of our…medical device with labeling distinctively and specifically for this particular disease state,” CEO Michael Singer said in a statement.

