Retail-focused data science startup raises $8.3M

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 28, 2019 12:40 pm 01/28/2019 12:40pm
It may still be in stealth mode, but a Bethesda data science startup has big plans for 2019.

PreciseTarget, formerly called Cobrain, raised $8.3 million in an equity round, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The company, founded in 2012, uses a database of consumer preferences to help brands activate customers and sell more products online. It partnered with hundreds of major retailers to create the database, which it says includes profiles on 400 million shoppers and can recommend product sets for individual customers.

PreciseTarget also uses billions of historical transactions to compute different product recommendations for customers, sorted by brands, categories and specific products.

The startup previously had raised a total of $8.7 million in capital, including a $4.7 million Series A round in 2016, according to a Crunchbase tally.

Little more is publicly known about the company, which names Oracle as a sponsor, but it does have a tech icon behind it:…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

