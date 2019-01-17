202
Report: T-Mobile execs booked rooms at Trump’s Washington hotel one day after Sprint merger was announced

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 17, 2019 1:09 pm 01/17/2019 01:09pm
One day after T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced plans to merge with Sprint Corp., nine top executives from T-Mobile booked reservations at the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

The $26.5 billion merger of the two telecommunications giants, which requires the Trump administration’s approval, was revealed April 29. The next day, staffers at the hotel were handed a list of incoming “VIP Arrivals” with the names of the T-Mobile executives, including CEO John Legere, according to reporting by The Washington Post.

Although the executives were scheduled to stay one to three days, the C-suite team has returned to President Donald Trump’s hotel repeatedly since then.

The VIP Arrivals list showed 38 nights of hotel stays by T-Mobile executives, and because the data obtained by the Post is incomplete, the number could be higher.

Legere himself appears to have made at least four visits to the prominent D.C. hotel, where rooms can cost more than $300 a night.

