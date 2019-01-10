Report: Purple Line construction delays adding $215M to price tag

The Purple Line light-rail project linking New Carrollton with Bethesda is at least a year behind schedule, with delays adding upward of $215 million to the price tag, The Washington Post reported Thursday. The development…

The Purple Line light-rail project linking New Carrollton with Bethesda is at least a year behind schedule, with delays adding upward of $215 million to the price tag, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The development team for the light rail line, Purple Line Transit Partners, has informed the state that opening by February 2023 is only possible if work is accelerated, the Post reported, citing documents obtained through public record requests. If work remains at its current pace, the line might not open until June 2024.

The opening was originally scheduled for March 2022, and was later shifted to October 2022, which Maryland officials still believe is possible.

“The Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Transit Administration and the Purple Line Transit Partners are still working on developing a recovery schedule to open the Purple Line for revenue service by the end of 2022,” Gary Witherspoon, spokesman for the state transportation office, told The Post. “We are…