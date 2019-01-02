Report: Amazon to add more Whole Foods stores in U.S. suburbs

Amazon.com Inc. will lean more on Whole Foods Market Inc. in the coming years as it tries to put more customers within range of the internet giant’s two-hour delivery service. That’s according to a Dec.…

Amazon.com Inc. will lean more on Whole Foods Market Inc. in the coming years as it tries to put more customers within range of the internet giant’s two-hour delivery service.

That’s according to a Dec. 31 article from The Wall Street Journal, which reports Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will go from cost-cutting mode for Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods to expansion soon. It reports that Whole Foods store scouts are looking at locations in Idaho and Wyoming, for example — places where the chain doesn’t have any locations now — and some of the spots were about 45,000 square feet, slightly larger than the standard Whole Foods store.

Space inside the grocery chain’s stores have increasingly been eaten up by Amazon operations, such as locker banks that allow consumers to pick up items ordered online. Amazon Prime members have the option for two-hour delivery in about 60 cities now and groceries can be picked up in as little as 30 minutes from Whole Foods stores in about 30 cities. The Wall Street…