Remembering Julie Saunders, the chef concierge at Four Seasons

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 25, 2019 10:35 am 01/25/2019 10:35am
The Four Seasons plans a memorial next month for Julie Saunders, whose always-smiling face greeted guests as the D.C. hotel for 25 years. Saunders died in December after a battle with cancer. She was 59.

The celebration of Saunders’ life will be open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Georgetown hotel’s ballroom. 

Saunders was hired to work at the concierge desk in 1993 and slowly worked her way up to chef concierge — the head of the concierge team — in 2016. She was the first woman to hold that position in the hotel’s 40-year history. 

Born in Mississippi, Saunders attended Midwestern State University in Texas before earning a graduate degree in philosophy from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh and studying in Nice, France, on an International Rotary scholarship. Early in her career, she worked at a host of other high-end D.C. hotels, including the Willard Intercontinental and the Jefferson. 

