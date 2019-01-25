Remembering Julie Saunders, the chef concierge at Four Seasons

The Four Seasons plans a memorial next month for Julie Saunders, whose always-smiling face greeted guests as the D.C. hotel for 25 years. Saunders died in December after a battle with cancer. She was 59.…

The Four Seasons plans a memorial next month for Julie Saunders, whose always-smiling face greeted guests as the D.C. hotel for 25 years. Saunders died in December after a battle with cancer. She was 59.

The celebration of Saunders’ life will be open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Georgetown hotel’s ballroom.

Saunders was hired to work at the concierge desk in 1993 and slowly worked her way up to chef concierge — the head of the concierge team — in 2016. She was the first woman to hold that position in the hotel’s 40-year history.

Born in Mississippi, Saunders attended Midwestern State University in Texas before earning a graduate degree in philosophy from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh and studying in Nice, France, on an International Rotary scholarship. Early in her career, she worked at a host of other high-end D.C. hotels, including the Willard Intercontinental and the Jefferson.

“She had this way of making people feel like they were the most important…