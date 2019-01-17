Regency launches Clarendon office overhaul with luxury fitness tenant in place

Regency Centers has started work on Loft Office at Market Common, the adaptive reuse and expansion of an antiquated Clarendon office building. The 145,000-square-foot, four-story office building will include two floors of retail, of 31,000…

Regency Centers has started work on Loft Office at Market Common, the adaptive reuse and expansion of an antiquated Clarendon office building.

The 145,000-square-foot, four-story office building will include two floors of retail, of 31,000 square feet has been preleased to an unidentified “luxury fitness user.” Two real estate sources had previously told the WBJ that user is Equinox. Whatever the fitness center, it has leased 5,000 square feet on the first first and the entire second floor of the building, located at 1650 N. Edgewood St.

Lincoln Property Co. is leasing the building’s office space and CBRE the retail space on behalf of Regency (NASDAQ: REG), which purchased the whole of Market Common in 2016 for $406 million.

The building is slated to deliver in the second quarter of 2020.

There is 23,000 square feet of retail still available on the first floor and 86,000 square feet of office available on the lower level, third and fourth floors, per a release issued by Lincoln Property…