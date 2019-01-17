Radio One founder Cathy Hughes headed to the Hall of Fame (Video)

Cathy Hughes is headed to the hall. The founder of Radio One, now Silver Spring-based Urban One — and the first black woman to take a company public — will be inducted into the National…

The founder of Radio One, now Silver Spring-based Urban One — and the first black woman to take a company public — will be inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame, the NAB announced Wednesday.

Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE), now run by Hughes’ son Alfred Liggins III, controls 59 broadcast radio stations, TV One — available to some 60 million households — and Reach Media Inc.

Hughes arrived in D.C. in 1971, as a lecturer at Howard University’s newly established School of Communications, per NAB. She served as general sales manager at WHUR-FM, Howard University Radio, and became the first woman general manager of a station in the District before buying her flagship, WOL-AM, in 1980.

“Cathy Hughes is a truly remarkable broadcaster and entrepreneur whose contributions continue to greatly influence and drive our industry,” NAB President Gordon Smith said in a release.

