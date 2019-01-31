Providence hospital seeks to add urgent care to scaled-back campus

Providence Health System wants to bring an urgent care center to its Northeast D.C. campus, after rankling city officials with its efforts to close over the past several months and shutting down the majority of…

Providence Health System wants to bring an urgent care center to its Northeast D.C. campus, after rankling city officials with its efforts to close over the past several months and shutting down the majority of hospital services in December, leaving only its emergency department.

Providence’s board of directors has approved the addition, and the hospital will file a Certificate of Need with the District’s health department’s State Health Planning and Development Agency, the regulatory body that oversees that process, the hospital announced Thursday afternoon.

The planned urgent care center would live on the Providence campus, according to a release.

“In our ongoing discussions in a variety of forums with community members, local leaders, physicians and caregivers, many participants identified a significant need for urgent care services,” said Patricia Maryland, Providence board chair, in a statement.

