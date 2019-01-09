Providence hospital gets a key approval amid D.C. lawsuit

Providence Health System has received conditional regulatory approval for its closure plan, pushing off the District’s immediate efforts to block the Northeast D.C. hospital from shutting down. The District’s State Health Planning and Development Agency,…

The District’s State Health Planning and Development Agency, the D.C. Health regulatory body, gave the hospital approval to close once certain conditions are met, according to documents filed Jan. 3 in D.C. Superior Court. Those conditions include proving that the hospital is working with a vendor to maintain patient medical records long-term, for instance. That’s caused the District to rescind its call for an immediate injunction that would have stopped Providence from closing most of its operations.

“We are pleased to have received SHPDA’s conditional approval and will continue to work closely with D.C. Health on an orderly transition as we reimagine health care at Providence that genuinely meets the needs of the community,” Providence Health System said in a statement Tuesday to the…