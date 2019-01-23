Proof restaurant and wine bar to close its doors

Proof, the downtown D.C. restaurant and wine bar that has been open since 2007, will close its doors Feb. 2, owner Jason Kuller, brother of the restaurant’s late founder, Mark Kuller, said in a statement.…

The restaurant was unable to reach an agreement with its landlord, said Kuller, hinting that Proof could come back in another iteration at another location. Kuller and chef Johanna Hellrigl are partners in Fat Baby Inc., which owns Proof and 14th street Thai restaurant Doi Moi.

A third restaurant in Mark Kuller’s former portfolio, Estadio, is now owned by Kuller’s son, Max Kuller, and is expanding to Charleston, South Carolina.

Located just steps from Capital One Arena, Proof helped usher in an era of wine bars and wine-focused restaurants in the District’s burgeoning restaurant scene. This 2007 DCist article notes that Proof was among three wine bars, along with Sonoma and Veritas, that opened within a few months of each other that year. Proof’s closure leaves Sonoma as the last…