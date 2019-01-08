Prince William’s Corey Stewart will not seek re-election

Corey Stewart, who has served as the Republican chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for 12 years while repeatedly running, and losing, races for statewide office, will not seek re-election. The formal…

Corey Stewart, who has served as the Republican chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for 12 years while repeatedly running, and losing, races for statewide office, will not seek re-election.

The formal announcement will come Tuesday afternoon, The Washington Post reported.

“Politics sucks,” Stewart told the Post. “On a personal level, it’s been a disaster.”

He will leave office in December to focus on his law practice to help his wife build a wedding reception venue on the Bel Air plantation that they own.

Stewart joined the board in 2003 as the Occoquan District supervisor, largely on a slow-growth platform. In 2006, he won the chairmanship, replacing the moderate Republican Sean Connaughton, as his vehemently anti-illegal immigration principles resonated with a still red Prince William.

Stewart successfully pursued local matters like major transportation bonds and developer proffers that would bring public amenities to a fast-growing county. But his…