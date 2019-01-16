202
Planet Word ripped historic features out of Franklin School. Here’s how they must fix it.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 16, 2019 2:12 pm 01/16/2019 02:12pm
The team restoring the Franklin School into an interactive language arts museum restarted the $35 million renovation Jan. 2, roughly four months after it was slapped with a stop-work order for illegally removing historic elements from the protected structure.

D.C. lifted the stop-work order Dec. 27 after the developer behind the Planet Word museum agreed to a mitigation plan requiring it to replicate historic wainscoting and other architectural features it removed and destroyed without permission.

Ann Friedman, a philanthropist leading the effort to restore the 50,000-square-foot former school building at 925 13th St. NW, apologized for her team’s actions in a written statement.

“As the developer, it is my responsibility to ensure that the work we are doing to rehabilitate and preserve the Franklin School is conducted with appropriate care and within the boundaries established by our building permits,” Friedman wrote. “I sincerely regret that unpermitted work occurred and am committed…

